Traffic was backed up along Highway 20 after a collision near the overpass on Williams Lake Creek Tuesday morning. (Photo submitted)

UPDATE: Crash site cleared on Highway 20 in Williams Lake, motorcyclist taken to hospital

The collision was just past the bridge over Williams Creek

Update:

The scene of a collision has been cleared on Highway 20 Tuesday (June 1) following a collision between a motorcyclist and a transport truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Highway 20 between South Lakeside Drive and Mackenzie Avenue while the transport truck was making a left-hand turn onto Highway 20 from the bulk gas station when the collision occurred, say witnesses.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed the driver of the motorcycle was injured.

The collision is still under investigation, he noted.

Original:

Emergency crews are at the scene of a motor vehicle incident in Williams Lake on Highway 20 Tuesday morning.

A witness said the collision involves a tractor trailer unit and a motorcycle.

More to come.

