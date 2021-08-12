UPDATE: Crash near Deroche Bridge on Highway 7 has traffic down to alternating lane

UPDATE (10:45 a.m.): Traffic is now moving with a single-alternating lane.
UPDATE #BCHwy7 – A vehicle incident just east of the #Deroche Bridge has the highway down to single lane alternating traffic. Crews are on scene, please pass with care and expect delays in the area.
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2021
A crash near Deroche Bridge has shut down traffic on Highway 7 east of Mission.
The incident was first reported just after 9:45 a.m., Aug. 12, and both directions are currently closed.
Emergency crews are on scene, but heavy delays are expected.
#BCHwy7 is closed – expect heavy delays. Will provide updates as they come in.#MissionBC #Abbotsford #Chilliwack #Agassiz #MapleRidge https://t.co/B8L0CryTg3
— Emil Anderson Maintenance | Fraser Valley (@EAMOperations) August 12, 2021
The Record has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for details on possible injuries.
