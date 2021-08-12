The crash was first reported just before 9:45 a.m. Google Maps screenshot taken at 10:26 a.m.

UPDATE: Crash near Deroche Bridge on Highway 7 has traffic down to alternating lane

Crash initially shut down all lanes, emergency crews on scene

  • Aug. 12, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE (10:45 a.m.): Traffic is now moving with a single-alternating lane.

A crash near Deroche Bridge has shut down traffic on Highway 7 east of Mission.

The incident was first reported just after 9:45 a.m., Aug. 12, and both directions are currently closed.

Emergency crews are on scene, but heavy delays are expected.

The Record has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for details on possible injuries.

Updates coming.

Mission City Record

Previous story
Wind flares up smoke on Bunting wildfire near Lumby
Next story
Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo candidate ready to advocate for home riding

Just Posted