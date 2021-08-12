UPDATE: Crash near Deroche Bridge on Highway 7 has traffic down to alternating lane

Crash initially shut down all lanes, emergency crews on scene

The crash was first reported just before 9:45 a.m. Google Maps screenshot taken at 10:26 a.m.

UPDATE (10:45 a.m.): Traffic is now moving with a single-alternating lane.

UPDATE #BCHwy7 – A vehicle incident just east of the #Deroche Bridge has the highway down to single lane alternating traffic. Crews are on scene, please pass with care and expect delays in the area.

More info: https://t.co/N0qHQfONSl#MissionBC @EAMOperations — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2021

…

A crash near Deroche Bridge has shut down traffic on Highway 7 east of Mission.

The incident was first reported just after 9:45 a.m., Aug. 12, and both directions are currently closed.

Emergency crews are on scene, but heavy delays are expected.

The Record has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for details on possible injuries.

Updates coming.

