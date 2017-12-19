UPDATE: Cowichan kids get snow day

The Cowichan School District is letting kids go home early today due to worsening weather conditions in the area.

In a statement released mid-morning, the school district says all schools will remain open and staffed until all the children have been picked up or are safely on a bus. School buses will begin running at 11:30 a.m. and students can be picked up from school at any time.

Elementary schools will be contacting parents or emergency contacts directly, regarding how to get children home safely.

“Your child will not be sent anywhere without verbal confirmation of where they are to be dropped off, or who is picking them up. Buses will be available if needed,” says the statement.

Secondary students will be dismissed as per usual and parents will be notified through the usual electronic messaging from the school.

If a child is not able to return home before the end of the school day, they will remain in the care of the school.

Meanwhile, the Cowichan Valley Regional District has issued a notice telling residents if their garbage is not picked up due to the weather, there will be no make-up collection date and service will resume with next week’s pick-up schedule.

“Drivers will accept extra material on the following regularly scheduled collection. Residents should use clearly marked containers such as laundry hampers, cardboard boxes, and garbage cans when putting extra materials at the curb. No plastic bags,” said the notice.