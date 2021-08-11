UPDATE: Cooling options crop up as promised heat wave arrives in Greater Victoria

While the latest heat wave isn’t expected to hit the highs Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland saw last month, temperatures remain dangerous for many people.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for much of Vancouver Island. Daytime temperatures between Wednesday (Aug. 11) and Saturday (Aug. 14) are expected to hit between 29 C and 32 C. The average high for this region at this time of year is 22 C.

Heat-related illness happens when the body can’t cool itself as fast as it heats up, and can lead to weakness, disorientation and exhaustion. In severe cases, it can lead to life-threatening heat stroke.

Many communities offer cooling centres for residents who may not have other options for remaining cool.

View Royal tweeted the town doesn’t have appropriate facilities to host a cooling centre, and pointed to one in nearby Langford.

There, a cooling centre is to be set up Aug 11 to 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Connection Point Church, 103-737 Goldstream Ave. The centre will have COVID-19 protocols in place and suggests users bring a snack, a game or a craft while they come take a rest in the cool air.

Victoria reminded residents the giant watering can and playground splash pads on the Douglas Street edge of Beacon Hill Park are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Misting stations are also available at Royal Athletic Park on Thursday and Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find a full list of sites to cool down in the city of Victoria here. A map of water fountains can be found here.

Also, Beacon Community Services is reminding Saanich Peninsula residents that the air-conditioned SHOAL Centre at 10030 Resthaven Dr. in Sidney is available as a cooling space from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors are asked to respect physical distancing requirements and mask wearing is strongly recommended for anyone not yet double vaccinated against COVID-19.

For information about how to guard against heat-related illness, visit healthlinkbc.ca. People can also call HealthLink B.C. at 811.

Do you have a cooling centre or option to share with readers? Let us know! Email vnc.editorial@blackpress.com.