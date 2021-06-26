UPDATE: Collision cleared, all lanes open on Highway 97A between Armstrong and Enderby

The road was closed for about an hour and a half

The approximate location of the collision that shut down Highway 97A between Armstrong and Enderby on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)

Update June 26, 4:29

All lanes are open on Highway 97A between Armstrong and Enderby.

The collision that occurred there earlier has been cleared, according to DriveBC.

More to come.

Original Story:

A collision has shut down Highway 97A between Armstrong and Enderby in both directions.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed between Stepney Road and Stepney Cross Road, around five kilometres south of Enderby.

A detour is in effect.

Police are on scene but no further details are available at this time, said Madonna Saunderson, RCMP Media Relations.

#BCHwy97A – Closed in both directions between Stepney Rd and Stepney Cross Rd, 8 to 5 km south of #Enderby, due to a vehicle incident. Detour available. Details: https://t.co/0YHCqLHNfn @AimRoads pic.twitter.com/LCTA57EPOp — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 26, 2021

READ MORE: UPDATE: RCMP confirm Hwy 1 crash east of Revelstoke was fatal

@roman_reportszachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Eagle Valley News