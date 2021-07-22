UPDATE: Clean E. coli reports for all local sampling sites: Fraser Health

The most common local source of E. coli in bodies of water is Canada goose feces

There’s good news for swimmers in Harrison area waters.

The latest samples from the Harrison Lagoon have come back clean with much lower E. coli levels, according to the latest beach conditions report from Fraser Health. The remaining sample sites in the Harrison area have also come back with satisfactory levels.

The July 16 update indicated E. coli levels in Harrison Lagoon have dropped dramatically to 36 bacteria per 100 millilitres, well within the safe swimming threshold of 400 per 100 millilitres. In the last report released on Canada Day, levels had reached 710 per 100 millilitres.

There was a brief spike in E. coli levels in Hicks Lake at Sasquatch Provincial Park when readings hit levels of 1,000 per 100 millilitres, according to the July 12 report. However, levels have settled back down to 45.

If you have been swimming in Harrison Lagoon or any other recreational body of water recently and you experience vomiting, nausea or diarrhea, please seek medical attention.

