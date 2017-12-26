(Curtis Kreklau)

UPDATE: Cause of ‘small fire’ at Clayton Heights laundromat unknown

Surrey Fire on scene at Clayton Heights strip mall on Tuesday evening

Surrey Fire attended a fire at a commercial strip mall in Clayton Heights around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening (Dec. 26).

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from Mr. B’s Laundromat at 192nd Street and 72nd Avenue, and that the sprinklers had been activated inside the building.

Surrey Fire reportedly used a saw to gain access to the building. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from inside the store as crews entered to confirm the fire had been extinguished.

Surrey Fire said that it appeared that it was a “fairly small fire” and that they would not call the smoke and water damage extensive.

As of Wednesday morning, the cause of the fire is not yet known, as no fire inspector has yet been on scene.

