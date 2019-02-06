Update: Cat dies in Rutland house fire

Update: 10:30 a.m.

A cat died in a Rutland house fire this morning.

At approximately 7:25 a.m., Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a fire in the basement of a residence in the 300 Block of Rutland Rd. South.

Initial crews assisted the occupants in exiting the house. Crews remain on scene to check for extension and assist investigators, according to the fire department’s news release.

Two occupants have been displaced and are being assisted by emergency support services. No one was injured in the fire, however, a cat was found deceased, the release said.

The cause of the fire is not deemed suspicious and investigators are on scene to determine the actual cause.

Four engines a command unit a rescue truck and a safety vehicle along with 19 fire personnel were on scene to fight the fire.

Smoke detectors save lives, remember to check the batteries on a regular basis.

Update: 9 a.m.

According to platoon captain Tim Light, with the Kelowna Fire Department, the fire started in the couple’s fireplace and a cat remains missing in the home on Rutland Road South.

He said the doors to the home were open, so it’s possible the cat escaped. The couple was not injured in the fire.

Original:

A fire believed to be started from a car broke out in Rutland early Tuesday morning.

Rutland Road South of the Salvation Army is completely blocked off and plumes of smoke are showing in the air.

An elderly couple was home at the time of the blaze but a neighbour told the Kelowna Capital News that both are out safely.

Firefighters are currently inside the home looking for any animals. No one appears injured at this time.

A house fire has broken out in #Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood. A @KelownaCapNews reporter on scene says firefighters are focusing on the basement of the home and neighbours say they don't think the home was occupied. pic.twitter.com/NtKvLD3Oib — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) February 6, 2019

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.