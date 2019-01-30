UPDATE: Car wash and three vehicles damaged in West Kelowna fire

West Kelowna Fire Rescue firefighters set up to extinguish six small fires on the side of Mt. Boucherie in West Kelowna Monday afternoon. The fires are believed to have been deliberately set. â€”Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

A suspicious fire in West Kelowna Wednesday night caused damage to three cars and an adjacent building.

Crews from West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded at 7:45 p.m. to a report of a car on fire at the car wash on Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna.

“Upon arrival, fire crews from the Westbank and Lakeview Heights stations found three cars were burning and the fire was beginning to extend into the car wash building,” said West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund. “Crews quickly knocked down the fire, limiting it to the outside of the building. Crews from Glenrosa and Rose Valley stations also attended in case the fire was to spread into the building.”

The fire is considered suspicious at this time. A fire investigator from West Kelowna Fire Rescue is working with the RCMP to conduct a fire cause determination investigation.

ORIGINAL 8 p.m.

Fire crews are being called to a truck fire that has spread to a structure at Old Okanagan Highway and Grizzly Road in West Kelowna.

We have someone headed to the scene and will have more soon.

