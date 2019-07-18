UPDATE: Car plunges down embankment in Maple Ridge

Police on scene of crash on Haney Bypass. (THE NEWS/files)

Police are on scene investigating after a vehicle crashed into the ditch along the Haney bypass near 227th Street in Maple Ridge.

The collision occured at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning near the CP Railway tracks and has caused train traffic to be stopped along the line, from 240th Street to Port Haney.

The black Mazda 3 with two occupants plunged down a 12-metre embankment. A man and women, were injured but not trapped. The man was transported to hospital by air ambulance, and the woman by an ambulance van.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP Traffic section is currently on scene investigating with assistance from the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services.

Westbound lanes are closed and one eastbound lane is open. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation and it is unknown how long the bypass will be closed, say police.

