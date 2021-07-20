UPDATE: Campers, residents, Spirit Ridge, wineries evacuated due to Nk’Mip wildfire

Osoyoos asking for more resources as Nk'Mip fire jumps to over 2,000 ha Tuesday

Debra Ceravolo took this photo with her telescope Monday night of the Osoyoos fire.

The Town of Osoyoos has declared a state of local emergency and established an Emergency Operations Centre in response to the rapidly growing Nk’Mip Creek wildfire.

The fire reached over 2,000 hectares as of 1:22 p.m. on July 20, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Hundreds of campers were evacuated out of the Nk’Mip RV Park in Osoyoos at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Dozens of RVs and trailers were parked at the Osoyoos Buy Low Foods that morning.

Spirit Ridge Resort has evacuated all its guests.

Burrowing Owl Winery has evacuated, including those staying at their guest rooms.

The Burrowing Owl owners thanked Penticton Lakeside Resort for finding room for those displaced guests.

Adega’s on 45th Winery is closed until further notice, saying people to stay off 45th Street to provide space to evacuate from the campground.

It’s believed the Nk’Mip Cultural Centre is on evacuation order and that efforts were made Tuesday morning to remove any artifacts and the critters that live there.

The Nk’Mip campground also has a horse stable there with multiple horses.

Vintners on the Creek RV resort in Osoyoos is on evacuation alert.

The Town of Osoyoos has put dozens on evacuation alert for all properties north of Highway 3, east of Cottonwood Drive and West of 45th Street. Any residents that evacuate should register with Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA).

The map and addresses on the new evacuation alert list can be found here.

The town has requested additional resources to fight this out of control wildfire, including additional fire engines, water tender, and deployment of a structural protection unit, all of which are en-route. Anarchist Mountain fire department are on scene providing structure protection to the Spirit Ridge area, along with Osoyoos fire department and BC Wildfire.

On Monday night, the Osoyoos Indian Band issued an evacuation order of 190 properties.

Several hours later, the RDOS EOC issued evacuation orders for over 60 properties. Thousands in the area were without power for a few hours.

There were 350 who registered at the evacuation centre at the Legion.

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire started around 4 p.m. on July 19, quickly exploding in size to 700 hectares in just a few hours. The fire turned the skies black in all of South Okanagan and ash rained down all the way to Kelowna.

Interior Health has cancelled its COVID-19 vaccination clinics for July 20 and 21, and is currently working with municipalities.

No Interior Health facilities are currently under evacuation alert and no patients or residents have been proactively evacuated at this time.

In the event of an evacuation, anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s evacuated location can call 1-877-442-2001.

For residents in RDOS Areas A and C, please visit https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca for evacuation orders and alerts, and to register for the reception centre located at the Oliver Legion.

