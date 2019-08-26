UPDATE: Brush fire in Coombs was human-caused

This is the fourth large brush fire reported in the area since March 2019. — Courtesy of Coombs Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department.

A brush fire in Coombs on Aug. 25 called in eight fire departments from across the Parksville-Qualicum Beach area.

The Coombs Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department was called to investigate smoke in the area of Coombs Market at 9 a.m. on Sunday Aug. 25.

According to Lieutenant of Fire Prevention and Training Theresa Benoit, they found a 0.10-hectare brush fire burning approximately 600 metres off the Coombs Road access.

READ MORE: Firefighters battle reported bush blaze in Coombs

The Coombs department was first on scene. They called in mutual aid from the Qualicum Beach Fire Department, Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department, Errington Volunteer Fire Department, Parksville Fire Department, Nanoose Fire Department, Bow Horne Bay Volunteer Fire Department and the Coastal Fire Centre. More than 40 firefighters were called in.

“All crews on scene put in endless hours of hard work, quickly controlling the fire, having it held,” said Benoit in a release.

The fire was determined to be human-caused.

Firefighters stayed on scene until approximately 3:30 p.m.

The Coombs Hilliers Fire Department says this is the region’s fourth large brush fire since March of this year. They remind people to use caution and report any signs of wildfires to 911 or the BC Wildfire Service.

emily.vance@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter