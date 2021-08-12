UPDATE: Broken water main in downtown Victoria diverting traffic

A water main leak at the corner of Pandora Avenue and Government Street that hampered traffic flow has been repaired by City of Victoria crews, without having to shut off the water.

Backfilling of the related excavation was happening Thursday afternoon and reopening of the road was expected later today, according to a City of Victoria spokesperson.

Crews began emergency repairs to the infrastructure after discovering the leak late this morning. The intersection has been in the middle of city construction this week for another project along Government Street.

âš ï¸ #yyjtraffic: A watermain leak at Pandora & Government requires emergency repairs. The intersection is now closed to all WB traffic on Pandora. Motorists and buses will detour to Yates St or over the Bay St Bridge for rest of day. Avoid Store St and follow direction of crews. pic.twitter.com/fXLvzCXq6z — City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) August 12, 2021

Motorists and buses were directed to detour to Yates Street to access areas south of Government Street and the Johnson Street bridge, or head northward and travel over the Bay Street bridge.

Drivers were also encouraged to avoid Store Street, which was getting quite congested once the diversion took effect.

