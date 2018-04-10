UPDATE: Bomb threat empties Chilliwack courthouse – again

Building evacuated and streets blocked off following the second bomb threat in six weeks

A busy downtown intersection remained blocked off throughout the lunch hour Tuesday as police responded to an apparent bomb threat at the Chilliwack courthouse again.

It was at approximately 11:30 a.m. when the call came in that a bomb had been placed at the courthouse.

The Chilliwack RCMP’s Quick Response Team was dispatched along with the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS).

Roads leading to Five Corners were blocked by police tape and the courthouse was evacuated while RCMP investigated the threat.

A police dog unit entered the building at approximately noon and to sweep the courthouse.

“The IPDS supported by the sheriffs conducted a thorough search of the interior and the exterior of the courthouse and there was no explosive device located,” according to Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

The courthouse was back in operation by 2 p.m.

This is not the first time in recent weeks the Chilliwack courthouse has been evacuated following a bomb threat.

(See below for more photos.)

Six weeks ago on Feb. 27 the building was emptied for hours as police awaited the bomb disposal unit to check out a package left against and outside wall.

READ MORE: RCMP look for suspect vehicle after explosives disposal unit called to Chilliwack courthouse

Both days the threat occurred were Tuesdays, a remand day, the busiest of the week at the courthouse.

Police later determined the item was not a risk to public safety.

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.