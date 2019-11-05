Michael Rodriguez

UPDATE: Bomb squad investigating suspicious package in Kelowna

Police are currently in a field off of Springfield Road

  • Nov. 5, 2019 12:00 a.m.
UPDATE: 12:15 p.m

RCMP are leaving the scene of possible bomb scare in Kelowna.

A car, in a field off of Springfield Road, was reported to have a suspicious packaged under it.

Officers thoroughly searched the vehicle, but then left it in the field.

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m.

Police are on scene of a suspicious package underneath a car.

The red vehicle is parked in a field off of Springfield Road and Cooper Road.

The incident is apparently the cause for the closure of the northbound lanes of Highway 97, earlier this morning.

A bomb disposal robot was on the scene earlier investigating the suspicious package.

Officers are now surrounding the vehicle.

Those on scene claim two loud bangs were heard.

Original:

Highway 97 in Kelowna was closed between Spall and Cooper Road, Tuesday morning, following a police incident.

The highway was closed for several hours while emergency crews were on scene.

A detour was available via Springfield Road or Enterprise Way.

The road opened just before 7 a.m. for the morning commute.

More to come.

