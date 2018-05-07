UPDATE: Boil Water Notice may last a few days

The City reminds residents to boil their water for three minutes until the order is recinded

UPDATE, May 7, 4 p.m.

The City of Fernie says that repairs to the Fairy Creek Chlorination System will be completed by tomorrow morning at the earliest. However, they further explained that it will take a few days for the reservoir to recover with treated water, and for the clean water to be distributed to areas of the community. As a result, the Boil Water Notice will last beyond the repair date.

The damage to the system was caused by the malfunction of a device that feeds chemicals to the water supply. According to the City, there is a redundancy in the system but the part that failed feeds both systems.

When the malfunction was discovered this morning, the City had approximately one half day storage of treated water in their reservoir.

Everyone in the City of Fernie has been affected by this notice; in city boundaries there are approximately 2200 water accounts.

Boil water notices usually occur seasonally, caused by high turbidity in the water source. The last boil water notice was issued in June of 2016. The last boil water notice not related to turbidity occured over a decade ago.

The City continues to encourage residents to boil their water for at least three minutes until the order is recinded.

–

Official Release, May 7.

Effective immediately, the City of Fernie has issued a Boil Water Notice as a result of damage to the Fairy Creek Chlorination System.

All users of the water system must refrain from consuming water unless it has been boiled for a minimum of at least three minutes.

Until repaired, the City advises water is not being treated with Chlorine and is considered unsafe to drink until further notice.

According to their release, the City is working to make repairs as quickly as possible. Interior Health has been fully notified, and the public will be advised when the repairs are complete. Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth must be boiled for at least three minutes.

As work progress, updates will be issued to the public.