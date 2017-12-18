UPDATE: Body of young woman found in vehicle outside Lantzville church

A woman was found dead in a vehicle in the 7100 block of Lantzville Road on Sunday

Police in Nanaimo have concluded an investigation into a sudden death in Lantzville on the weekend.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, police and B.C. Ambulance paramedics were called to the St. Philips By the Sea Anglican Church parking lot at 7113 Lantzville Road at about 9:55 a.m. Sunday after a woman was found dead in a motor vehicle.

The B.C. Coroners Service was also called to the scene.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said police finished investigating the scene at about 2 p.m. and foul play in the woman’s death was ruled out.

“We conducted our investigation and there’s no criminality involved in the female’s death, therefore we cannot issue any further statement and we will not be addressing the identity of the deceased,” O’Brien said.

Andy Watson, B.C. Coroners Service spokesman, confirmed the investigation has been turned over to the coroners service and its investigation is still in its early stages.

“I can confirm that the case involves a female in her 20s,” Watson said.

The woman’s family has been notified.

signature