Update: Bodies recovered from Pend d’Oreille River crash

To help support the family, a fundraiser has been set up at Kootenay Savings in Fruitvale

The RCMP have confirmed the bodies of two teenagers from Fruitvale have been recovered.

RCMP divers have recovered the bodies of two teenagers presumed drowned in the Pend d’Oreille River since Sunday.

On Tuesday, March 19, the underwater recovery team was successful in locating the vehicle, Sgt. Chad Badry from West Kootenay Traffic Services reported.

“Tragically, both missing teens were located deceased,” he confirmed in a Wednesday release.

“The conditions were difficult and the recovery operation took a significant amount of time to complete,” he said.

“The cooperation of the Dam authority, BC Hydro helped the operation in lowering the water level.”

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and will also be investigating.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle driving prior to the crash, witnessed the crash, or saw the group of teens just prior to the crash, to contact the West Kootenay Traffic Services at 250.354.5180.

Update: Tuesday, March 19

RCMP divers are continuing to search for two Fruitvale teenagers missing and presumed drowned in the Pend d’Oreille River.

“The Underwater Recovery Team has located the vehicle and neither of the missing teens were in the vehicle,” Sgt. Chad Badry confirmed Tuesday afternoon. “The search is continuing.”

Police from the Trail detachment and West Kootenay Traffic were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Seven Mile Dam Road near Trail shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday. (March 17)

A Volkswagen Beetle had driven off the road down a steep embankment, and went into the Pend d’Oreille River, Badry reported the following day.

The female driver from Salmo, age unknown, and a 15-year old female from Warfield managed to escape the submerged vehicle, but the two teenagers from Fruitvale did not.

They are missing and presumed drowned.

Police report the fatalities as a 15-year-old male and an 18-year-old female.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team have been at the scene since Monday.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area while the RCMP continue to investigate this tragic crash.

The BC Coroners Service has been advised.

No names have been released publicly.

A fundraiser has been set up at Kootenay Savings Credit Union in Fruitvale to help support the family.

For information email Kt7719@hotmail.com.

