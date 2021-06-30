Update: BCWS on site of fire on Watch Lake Road, assessing other ‘incidents’

UPDATE (6:33 p.m.):

B.C. Wildfire Service personnel in a helicopter are dropping water over a fire on Watch Lake Road, where a thick plume of smoke can be seen funnelling toward the road.

The fire had initially been fought by the Watch Lake-North Green Lake Fire Department, which described it as a “runaway type five fire.”

There have also been reports of fires on Horse Lake Road and in Lone Butte. The Lone Butte Fire Department said they are on scene following a lightning strike wildfire in the 6100-block of Highway 24.

“Please keep clear. We are currently seeing extreme dry conditions with intermittent lightning strikes in the area,” the fire department said in a statement on social media. “Please be vigilant and aware of any strikes.”

BCWS fire information officer Jessica Mack said fire crews are assessing a “number of incidents in the area.” No further information, or confirmation of the reports, was immediately available.

The fires were reported as thunder rolled through the region. Earlier today, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm is on the radar for 100 Mile House as a “dangerous” heat wave continues in the area.

The thunderstorm is predicted as the historic ridge of high pressure, which has caused record-breaking temperatures across the province, shifts to the east. “The main threats will be very strong wind gusts and intense lightning, with some areas seeing bursts of heavy rain,” the statement reads.

Smoke from a fire on Watch Lake Road. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)