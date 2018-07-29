After two vehicle accident on Bartlett Drive off West bench drive barricades have been set up blocking traffic. Kristi Patton photo

Update: Bartlett Drive blocked off after two vehicle accident

Emergency services are on scene in Penticton

Update 12:43 p.m.

RCMP on scene have said that the SUV rear ended into the truck which was parked on the street at the time.

RCMP are still investigating, and there are no serious injuries at this time

Original

An SUV has rolled onto its side after an accident involving a truck on Bartlett Drive in the West Bench.

Police, ambulance and fire is on scene, barricades are currently set up, blocking access to Bartlett Drive.

We will update you as more information comes available.

