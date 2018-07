The Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP had Yale Road blocked in both directions at Victor Street after 4 p.m. on Wednesday as fire crews dealt with a third-floor fire on the balcony of the apartment on the south side of Yale at Victor. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

A Yale Road apartment building was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after fire broke out on a third-storey balcony.

The blaze broke out just before 4 p.m. in the building located in the 46000 block on the south side of Yale at Victor Street.

Crews from three firehalls were called to help.

The fire was quickly knocked down and kept to the balcony.

By 4:15 p.m., Yale Road was closed to traffic in both directions.

