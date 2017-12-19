UPDATE: Audi driver crossed centre line to hit taxi in fatal Burrard Street Bridge crash

One person is dead and two are in serious condition following a collision on the Vancouver bridge

Speed was “definitely a factor” in a fatal crash that closed the Burrard Street Bridge Tuesday morning, according to Vancouver Police Sgt. Jason Robillard.

One person died and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the crash that happened just before 1 a.m.

At a Tuesday press conference, police said that they were reviewing traffic cam footage to learn more about the crash.

According to police, an Audi R8 sports car was headed northbound across the bridge when the driver lost control and crossed the centre line, colliding with a southbound taxi.

At least one of the cars burst into flames during the crash, police said, noting that despite the flames, a passerby driver stopped to help right after the collision occurred.

Police said that the driver of the Audi died during the crash and a 68-year-old taxi driver and his passenger, in his 30s, were taken to hospital in serious condition. Both are Vancouver residents.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call the VPD at 604-717-3012.

The bridge reopened to traffic just after 1:00 this afternoon.

