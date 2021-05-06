UPDATE: All lanes open on Lougheed Highway after crash in Maple Ridge

All lanes on Lougheed Highway have re-opened after a Thursday morning crash in Maple Ridge.
The incident was reported by the Ministry of Transporation just after 7:30 a.m. The crash was blocking both westbound lanes west of Spilsbury Street.
As a result of the crash, Ridge Meadows RCMP had closed Lougheed Highway westbound.
RCMP have confirmed there were no fatalities.
CLEAR – #BCHwy7 – Vehicle incident has been cleared west of Spilsbury Street in #MapleRidge westbound lanes are fully OPEN.#MissionBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 6, 2021
