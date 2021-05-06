(Drive BC)

UPDATE: All lanes open on Lougheed Highway after crash in Maple Ridge

Incident was first reported around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday

All lanes on Lougheed Highway have re-opened after a Thursday morning crash in Maple Ridge.

The incident was reported by the Ministry of Transporation just after 7:30 a.m. The crash was blocking both westbound lanes west of Spilsbury Street.

As a result of the crash, Ridge Meadows RCMP had closed Lougheed Highway westbound.

RCMP have confirmed there were no fatalities.

