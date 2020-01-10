UPDATE: Alex Fraser Bridge partially reopened after closure due to falling ice

Drivers are advised to expect major delays, use alternate routes

Cable collars to clear ice and snow were installed on the Alex Fraser Bridge in 2018. (Province of B.C. photo)

UPDATE: (11:54 a.m.)

The Alex Fraser Bridge is now partially reopen after being closed due to falling ice earlier this morning.

One lane northbound and two lanes southbound are now open, though work crews remain on scene.

Drivers are being told to continue to expect delays, and to stay in the lane they directed to until clear of the bridge.

OPEN- #AlexFraserBridge is open to 1 lane northbound and 2 lanes southbound. Please drive with care and watch for crews. Expect delays.#NewWest #RichmondBC #DeltaBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 10, 2020

.@deltapolice now clear of Alex Fraser bridge. RCMP and highways units remain on scene. Further updates via @DriveBC_LM RCMP requesting drivers to drive slow, and remain in the lane they are directed to until they are clear of the bridge. — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) January 10, 2020

Original story below…

The Alex Fraser Bridge is closed in both directions due to falling ice.

Crews are on scene now assessing the situation. Drivers are being advised to expect major delays and use alternate routes.

Environment Canada has issued a windfall warning and snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver, with five to 25 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate by noon today, depending on elevation.

READ MORE: STORM WATCH: Lower Mainland hit with snow as forecasters anticipate cold snap

Alex Fraser bridge being shut down all lanes north due to falling ice. Updates to follow. Deas RCMP on scene. — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) January 10, 2020

CLOSED – #AlexFraserBridge is closed in both directions. Assessment in progress. Crews are on scene. Expect major delays, use alternate route. #NewWest #RichmondBC #DeltaBC — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) January 10, 2020

RELATED: MAP: See which streets in North Delta are a priority for snowplows

SEE ALSO: Surrey’s ready for winter with 17,000 tonnes of salt, online snow plow tracker

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter