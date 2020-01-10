Cable collars to clear ice and snow were installed on the Alex Fraser Bridge in 2018. (Province of B.C. photo)

UPDATE: Alex Fraser Bridge partially reopened after closure due to falling ice

Drivers are advised to expect major delays, use alternate routes

UPDATE: (11:54 a.m.)

The Alex Fraser Bridge is now partially reopen after being closed due to falling ice earlier this morning.

One lane northbound and two lanes southbound are now open, though work crews remain on scene.

Drivers are being told to continue to expect delays, and to stay in the lane they directed to until clear of the bridge.

Original story below…

The Alex Fraser Bridge is closed in both directions due to falling ice.

Crews are on scene now assessing the situation. Drivers are being advised to expect major delays and use alternate routes.

Environment Canada has issued a windfall warning and snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver, with five to 25 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate by noon today, depending on elevation.

READ MORE: STORM WATCH: Lower Mainland hit with snow as forecasters anticipate cold snap

RELATED: MAP: See which streets in North Delta are a priority for snowplows

SEE ALSO: Surrey’s ready for winter with 17,000 tonnes of salt, online snow plow tracker

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nanaimo’s ex-CAO directing film about city manager taking on establishment’s ‘swampy ways’
Next story
PHOTOS: RCMP say jugs of accelerant, partly-cut trees found along Morice West Forest Service Road

Just Posted

Most Read