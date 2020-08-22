UPDATE: Aircraft battling new fire south of Castlegar, Winlaw fire growing

Crews are battling a new fire near Castlegar Saturday afternoon.

The China Creek fire is burning above Fairview. It is still small, but is visible from the surrounding area including Highway 22.

The Southeast Fire Centre lists the fire at 0.5 hectares.

Helicopters and a water bomber have been seen attacking the fire.

The SEFC lists the suspected cause as lightning.

Crews have also been fighting the Talbot Creek fire near Winlaw which has grown to 200 hectares.

The fire has been upgraded to a fire of note after significant winds caused the fire to spread.

The SEFC says it is not an interface fire.

This fire is producing significant smoke today and is highly visible from the Slocan Valley as well as surrounding communities.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 74 firefighters fire working on the Talbot Creek fire including repel crews working to establish helipads. There were also six helicopters and seven pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the fire. Air tankers were also involved earlier today.

More to come …

Castlegar News