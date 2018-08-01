Update: Air quality advisory cancelled for region

The cool weather has rolled in and changed air conditions, causing Metro Vancouver to cancel its air quality advisory for eastern Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Air quality has improved because of cooler temperatures and because smoke is no longer being blown into the region, said Metro Vancouver late Wednesday morning.

Readings taken in Maple Ridge at 6 a.m., show good air conditions, with a reading of one on the air quality health index. That’s the best level possible on a scale of one to 10.

The levels of pollutants in Maple Ridge are also reading at the lowest point on a scale of five. Ground-level ozone levels were recorded at the lowest point for a one-hour reading, although that crept up to medium level over an eight-hour average.

Metro Vancouver had expected the air quality advisory to remain in place today. It first was issued July 28 during a searing heat wave in the past week.

A new weather system for the area is calling for temperatures of 20 C on Friday with possible showers. Tuesday’s high at the Pitt Meadows weather station hit 25.7 C.