Update: Air evacuation after Friday collision in Maple Ridge

Cyclist involved at accident scene at 124th and 232nd Street

Police are responding to a collision and have closed a road this morning near Yennadon elementary in northeast Maple Ridge.

Police cruisers were blocking 232nd Street between Abernethy Way and 128th Avenue. An air ambulance was flying overhead just before 8 a.m. It landed on a field at Yennadon elementary, just north of 128th Avenue and evacuated one patient.

The collision involved appeared to have involved a cyclist as a crumpled bicycle was at the scene of the collision.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

• More to follow.

