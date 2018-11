Highway not expected to reopen until Sunday.

A serious accident closed Highway 22 near Castlegar Saturday evening.

The multi-car accident happened shortly after 5 p.m.

The highway is closed between Pipeline Pit Road and Minto Road.

Drive BC is estimating the highway will not reopen until Sunday.

A detour is available via Highway 3 to the Bombi Summit or via the Nancy Greene junction to Rossland.