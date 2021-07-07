Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire. Trapp Lake wildfire.

UPDATE: 96 homes under evacuation wildfire burns off Highway 5A near Kamloops

The blaze is located near Trapp Lake between Kamloops and Merritt

  • Jul. 7, 2021 12:00 a.m.
UPDATE: 6:51 p.m.

BC Wildfire Services has deemed the Napier Lake wildfire of note.

It’s now estimated at around 35 hectares and is burning out of control.

An evacuation order is in effect for 96 nearby properties.

The cause is still undetermined.

Six firefighters, three helicopters and heavy equipment are being used to combat the blaze.

The provincial agency says air tankers have completed their action on the fire today.

UPDATE: 6:00 p.m.

Nearly 100 properties in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District are under evacuation order.

The 96 properties in the vicinity of Napier Lake are being threatened by a wildfire that broke out near Trapp Lake.

ORIGINAL:

A wildfire has broken out near Trapp Lake off Highway 5A, between Kamloops and Merritt.

The blaze sparked about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Flames are growing close to homes surrounding Trapp Lake.

BC Wildfire is on scene with air tankers, dropping water on the blaze.

According to a witness, people were packing up and leaving their homes.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has not issued an official statement of evacuation.

The estimated size is not yet known, neither is the cause of the fire.

