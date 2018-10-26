UPDATE: 82 year-old woman last seen near Royal Jubilee Hospital

VicPD ask for public assistance in locating June Briese

82 year-old June Briese was last seen in the 1900-block of Bay Street wearing black pants, thin black sweater with one white stripe, sunglasses hanging from her neck, gold necklace and a gold watch. (Submitted)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating 82 year-old June Briese.

Briese is described as a Caucasian woman with short grey hair and glasses, standing five feet, two inches tall with a medium build, weighing 140 pounds.

She was last seen Friday afternoon in the 1900-block of Bay Street, wearing black pants, a thin black sweater with one white stripe, sunglasses hanging from her neck, gold necklace and a gold watch.

Her family is concerned as she has health issues.

If you see June Briese, please call 911.

If you have information about her, please call our non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654.

To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

