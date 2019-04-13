UPDATE: 6 taken to hospital after Tour bus crash near Big White

The bus was rolled over, blocking part of the roadway to Big White

  • Apr. 13, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Update: 10:45 a.m.

There were 22 passengers in addition to the driver, on the bus. Six individuals have been taken to hospital via ambulance with minor injuries and the road is expected to re-open within the hour according to the RCMP in a statement.

Original:

A stretch of the road to Big White is closed after a bus flipped on its side, blocking the route.

Police said in a news release Saturday morning that the incident happened at the four-kilometre mark of Big White Road.

No significant injuries were reported, police said, but emergency officials are on scene.

It is unknown when the road will re-open.

