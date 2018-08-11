(Eric PeemÃ¶ller/Facebook)

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

  • Aug. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A vintage plane crashed today at the Abbotsford International Airshow just following the show.

The crash took place at about 5:30 p.m., and involved a 1930s-era biplane, a de Havilland Dragon Rapide, which crashed shortly after takeoff.

The Abbotsford Police Department confirmed in a press release that the occupants of the plane included the pilot and four adult passengers. All five were taken to hospital, both by ground and air ambulance.

Three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, one had serious injuries, and one was in critical condition.

Because the airshow had just ended for the day, many emergency responses were already in place and were able to respond immediately, police said.

The crash is now being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board.

The aircraft was operated by a museum taking part in the show, offering member flights, the airshow said. Early reports indicate that the plane may have been associated with the show’s Living History Flights.

The airshow will proceed as scheduled on Sunday.

Facebook Live press conference following the incident:

