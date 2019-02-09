UPDATE: 4,000 without power in Abbotsford-Mission

That means B.C. Hydro has nearly halved the number of customers affected as of 9:30 a.m.

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

Outages in the Abbotsford-Mission area have been reduced to just shy of 4,000 customers, according to the B.C. Hydro outage map.

That includes 3,600 customers in Abbotsford and just shy of 400 in Mission.

That means B.C. Hydro has restored power to nearly half of all customers who were without power as of around 9:30 a.m. today.

Throughout the Lower Mainland/Sunshine Coast, the number has been reduced from 38,000 outages this morning to 22,000 as of 2:20 p.m.

ORIGINAL

Nearly 7,400 customers are without power in the Abbotsford-Mission area, according to the B.C. Hydro outage map.

That includes 5,438 customers without power in Abbotsford and 1,934 without power in the Mission area.

Fire crews and B.C. Hydro crews are busy during a windy Saturday mending power lines in Abbotsford, as well as throughout the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, where more than 38,000 customers are without power.

Outages can be reported online on the B.C. Hydro website or by calling 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376).

Environment Canada is warning of strong winds Saturday, with gusts of up to 90 km/h throughout the day in the Fraser Valley, southeastern Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” an Environment Canada warning notes.

“Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.”

For updates from the City of Abbotsford on matters of emergency related to the extreme weather, such as road closures, check the city’s website.

