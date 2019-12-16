Upcoming open house aims to bring back Christmas spirit

Activities lined up include Christmas stories, photos with Santa, and marshmallows by the fire

The England family is welcoming the public to its home once again for the Old Fashioned Open House Fourth Annual Christmas, which takes place next week at 262 Glen, Rd.

Activities lined up for the event include Christmas stories, photos with Santa, hot chocolate and marshmallows by the fire and old fashioned socializing to get everyone back into the Christmas spirit.

“That’s what it’s mainly for — to open up the house and get people back into the Christmas spirit,” said Rhonda England, who puts on the event with her husband Mike.

“And usually when (people) leave they’re in the spirit and not only does that help them, it helps me. I feel good when I see people smiling and happy.”

Another reason the England’s began the open house is to give the public another opportunity to get photos with Santa, because though there are a few other chances around town, if people miss out they have to drive to Kamloops, which can be dicey if the roads are bad during the Christmas season.

Aside from Santa, the couple also have other characters to take photos with, including the Elf and the Grinch.

England was speaking while at a previous event she holds for seniors called the Seniors Old Fashion Christmas Luncheon that she’s put on for residents at Forest View Place Extended Care Senior Living for the last three years.

The luncheon took place on Dec. 6 when local seniors were treated to lunch and live entertainment in a festive setting that also features Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf.

“Why I do (the luncheon) is I have a passion for the elderly and I always feel like they’re kind of missed; I grew up with respecting your elders and always being a part of their life,” said England.

“I thought because they always just drove around to see Christmas lights and stuff, why not bring them in, make them lunch and have some music.”

As for the open house, the dates scheduled are Dec. 18, 19 and 20 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Those looking to attend are asked to bring a donation of $5 and/or dog or cat food that will be given to Maddy’s Paws and Claws Animal Rescue.

