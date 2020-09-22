Up to 90 people forced to evacuate Sandman Inn in Castlegar on Monday night

A heating appliance in hotel started to burn dust and caused smoke alarm to go off

Up to 90 people were briefly evacuated from the Sandman Inn in Castlegar after a smoke alarm went off on Monday night.

Castlegar Fire Department fire chief Sam Lattanzio said his crews responded to the incident at around 8:45 p.m. and found that the alarm went off in the south wing of the hotel.

“Upon investigation, we found that a heating appliance had been turned on and started to burn some dust that had accumulated around it. Some smoke was created as a result,” said Lattanzio.

“In the end, the alarm did what it was supposed to do, the smoke was put out and everyone was allowed back into their rooms approximately 30 minutes later.”

Two fire engines and a command vehicle responded to the incident.

Lattanzio said this incident should serve as a reminder for people to maintain alarms inside their houses.

“Batteries inside smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors should be tested and replaced at least every 10 years,” said Lattanzio.

“Most of the new devices have an expiry date on them and residents should be aware of when it’s time to replace them.”

B.C.’s annual Fire Safety Prevention Week takes place between Oct. 4 to Oct. 10 and this year’s theme is being fire aware in the kitchen. You can read more about fire prevention tips on the B.C. government’s website.

