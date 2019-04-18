Rainfall warning issued ahead of Easter long weekend. (Black Press Media files)

Up to 70 mm of rain expected to fall across the Fraser Valley

Environment Canada issued a weather warning for the region Thursday

Easter long weekend will begin with intense rain hitting the Fraser Valley Thursday night, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather agency has issued a weather warning for the region, forecasting 40 to 70 millimetres of rainfall by Friday morning, before tapering off.

Communities near mountains, such as Mission, will receive the heaviest amounts, and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

