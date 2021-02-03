Up to $500 available through Maple Ridge’s Neighbourhood Small Grants Program

Former block party grant program has gone virtual to build communities

Applications open later this month for the city’s Neighbourhood Small Grants Program.

The $500 grants have been used in previous years to bring neighbourhoods together and build community. In the time of COVID-19 and social distancing they had a new look, bringing neighbours together virtually.

“There were incredible displays of community support in 2020 as residents stayed connected through projects funded by the Neighbourhood Small Grant program. Thank you all for your creativity and passion for your neighbourhoods,” said a city press release.

Projects included the Cards of Hope Facebook group, virtual community gatherings, craft and sewing workshops and more.

City hall is encouraging residents to create community projects that uplift the spirits and ease the impacts of the pandemic by helping neighbours to strengthen connections, real and virtual. Only residents of Maple Ridge are eligible to apply. The city will require all applicants to follow current Public Health Orders around gatherings and events.

Regular block party applications will be accepted when public health authorities allow public gatherings.

Applications for 2021 open on Feb. 22. You can learn more about the 2020 projects and about the upcoming application intake at mapleridge.ca/1542.

