Up to 30 cm of snow in store for parts of Greater Victoria

More snow is expected for Greater Victoria and parts of Southern Vancouver Island as of Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada updated its snowfall warning at 2:40 p.m. and said total amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected.

Convective flurries have already given localized snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres Tuesday.

The national weather service said a low pressure centre will approach Vancouver Island with snow intensifying during the night. A further 10 to 15 centimetres of snow will fall over southern Vancouver Island by Wednesday morning, when the snow will ease.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” Environment Canada said. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

The same warning has also been issued for the Malahat from Goldstream Park to Mill Bay.

Environment Canada warned that weather in the mountains can change suddenly, causing dangerous driving conditions.

“Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains,” Environment Canada said.

