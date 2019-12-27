Up-and-coming Toronto rapper reportedly killed in South Surrey Christmas Eve

IHIT responded to home in the 2200-block of 152 Street after man found dead Dec. 24

According to hiphopcanada.com, a man found dead inside a home in the 2200-block of 152 Street Monday night was an up-and-coming Toronto rapper. (File photo)

A man killed in South Surrey just two days before Christmas was reportedly an up-and-coming Toronto rapper.

According to hiphopcanada.com, the performer – Why-S – was shot in the Dec. 23 incident, which occurred at a home in the 2200-block of 152 Street.

Surrey RCMP confirmed in a Dec. 24 news release that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was tasked to the scene after a man was found dead shortly before 9:30 p.m., when police responded to a report of “a man located deceased in a residence.”

“Early indications are that the incident was contained to the inside of the residence and that there is no ongoing threat to the public,” a news release issued Tuesday morning stated.

IHIT officials have not released any further information regarding the incident – including the victim’s identity or cause of death – and just after noon on Friday (Dec. 27), told Peace Arch News “we haven’t got any updates on this file at this time.”

To a later inquiry regarding the victim’s reported identity, the spokesperson said she “cannot comment on any information that may be circling that was not previously released by IHIT.”

“I can tell you that our officers continue to explore all investigative avenues and are working hard through the holidays,” she said.

According to hiphopcanada.com, Why-S is associated with Blue Feathers Records/Vanishyah Entertainment, and has had several releases this year, including John Wick, and a single, Swag Mine.

He was killed less than 24 hours after another Toronto hip-hop artist, known as Bvlly, was shot to death in Oshawa, the website states.