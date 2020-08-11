‘Unusual smell in water’ not a health concern, says City of Abbotsford

Abbotsford residents might notice a temporary odour in their tap water due to maintenance at the Norrish Water Treatment Plant. (Black Press file photo)

The City of Abbotsford is advising residents that some people may experience an unusual smell in their tap water over the next few days.

However, the city says this is not a health concern and the water continues to meet or exceed provincial water-quality standards.

A city spokesperson said the Norrish Water Treatment Plant – which supplies water to many Abbotsford residents – was taken offline for maintenance on Monday, Aug. 10, and these residents are temporarily receiving their drinking water from the Cannell Lake water supply.

The spokesperson said that a carbon water filter can be used to filter water if residents do notice an odour. The City of Abbotsford is expected to be back to its normal water supply by the end of the week.

Residents can contact the City of Abbotsford at 604-864-5514 or eng-info@abbotsford.ca with questions regarding any water-quality issues.

RELATED: Water treatment plant failure was Abbotsford’s fault: designer

RELATED: City of Abbotsford hit with $318,000 fine after workers exposed to chlorine at water plant

Abbotsford News