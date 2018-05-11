Unusual bend on North Shore Road is not permanent

Aaron Hamilton, operations manager for the Lake Cowichan First Nation, stands on a section of North Shore Road that has raised some concerns in the community. (Robert Barron/Gazette)

The newly paved section of Lake Cowichan’s North Shore Road where a major development is planned by the Lake Cowichan First Nation is not complete.

Aaron Hamilton, the First Nation’s operations manager, said a quick bend in the road that appears to make no sense to many that appeared when the road was repaved last year will be dealt with when construction of the new waterfront walkway that will run parallel with the roadway is complete.

He said work on the approximately $900,000 walkway will begin this summer, after the rainy season ends, and should be completed by the fall.

“The perception in the community is that the roadwork is done and that weird bend is a permanent feature, but it will be dealt with when the third lane (the walkway) of the road is complete,” Hamilton said.

“A lot of people don’t know about the plans for the walkway, so this has raised some concerns.”

Hamilton said the road work is linked to the First Nation’s recent extension of the water and sewer services to the area in preparation for the development of a brand new neighbourhood, called the Ts’uubaa-asatx development, that is planned for the area.

“What is being proposed is a health and wellness center for all of the Cowichan Lake area and a residential complex of up to 100 units that will be completed within the next two years,” he said.

“As well, a marina and a facility for aquatic rentals is planned within the next three years at the site.”

The hope is that the development will transform the area into a variety of economic generators not only for the First Nation, but also to the overall community.

robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com