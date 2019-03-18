Unsworth to receive $90,000 for new playground

The parents at Unsworth elementary have been diligently fundraising for a new playground, and now they can focus on planning it.

The school is one of 50 across the province that will be receiving funding toward a new play area, in the total of $90,000. It’s part of $5 million announcement made last week by Rob Fleming, minister of education. The playgrounds will be built over the next six months and are expected to be ready for kids to play on in fall 2019. A similar commitment was made last year, with a focus on accessible playgrounds. AD Rundle was last year’s local recipient.

School districts apply for the funding by sending a list of priorities in their capital plan submissions in June each year. The ministry of education says the playgrounds are being funded based on greatest need. Priority is given to schools where there is no playground, then to schools where the existing playground is aging. Districts that did not receive funding this year may receive funding next year, if they apply for it.

Schools needing a standard playground receive $90,000, and those needing an accessible playground receive $105,000.

“As a parent, I understand first-hand how tough it can be for schools and parents to find the time and volunteers to fundraise for playground equipment and activities,” said Fleming. “Our government is committed to improving the learning environment at B.C. schools — safe, fun and accessible playgrounds are very much part of delivering on this commitment. And to make this happen, parents should not have to become dedicated fundraisers in their spare time.”