Unsolved South Surrey homicide named ‘Crime of the Week’

Crime Stoppers has listed the 2014 homicide of Dario Bartoli as its “Crime of the Week,” starting June 3.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, 2014, Bartoli, 15, and a 14-year-old friend were assaulted in Bakerview Park (1845 154 St.) by a group of youths, in what police described as an “alcohol-fueled altercation that turned tragic,” according to a news release from Crime Stoppers.

“Bartoli and his friend were beaten; but, they managed to run to a residence in the 15600 block of 18th Ave, where the police and emergency services personnel were summoned,” the release states.

Bartoli, who was in critical condition and “bleeding profusely,” was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries.

“It’s been over three years, and although this is still an open and active case, thus far it has not been solved and no arrests have been made,” the release states.

Anyone with information on the case, “no matter how small it may be,” is encouraged by Crime Stoppers to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.