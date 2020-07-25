‘Unseasonably hot’ weather to roll in to the Okanagan next week

After a slightly cooler weekend, temperatures could hit up to 40 C next week

The Okanagan is going to be hot — really hot — next week, according to an Environment Canada meteorologist.

“It could easily get 35 C to 40 C next week,” said meteorologist Doug Lundquist, calling the temperatures “unseasonably hot.”

A cold front and some rain on Friday cooled things off to start, the weekend but temperatures are expected to steadily rise from there.

“By Monday afternoon, daytime highs will soar to the mid to upper 30s with the hot air persisting until Tuesday or Wednesday. Overnight minimums during that stretch will only dip into the mid-teens providing little relief from the heat which can lead to an increase in heat-related illnesses,” reads a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

On Wednesday, temperatures will begin to moderate as the ridge of high-pressure breaks down.

The public is advised to take measures to prevent overheating including:

Stay cool and hydrated, particularly during the hottest period of the day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Limit outdoor activity during the day to early morning and evening.

Dress for the weather by wearing loose, light-weight clothing. Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Keep your home cool. Open windows, close shades or blinds, use an air conditioner and prepare meals that do not require an oven.

Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car.

