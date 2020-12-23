Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

‘Unruly’ customer tries to steal rubbing alcohol, spits on employee in downtown Nanaimo

Incident happened Dec. 13 at London Drugs at Port Place mall

  • Dec. 23, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A suspect who allegedly tried to steal rubbing alcohol spit on a store worker last week in downtown Nanaimo.

The incident happened at the London Drugs at Port Place shopping centre on Dec. 13 at about 12:30 p.m., according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

Police were told that a man had tried to steal rubbing alcohol, and when a loss prevention officer intervened, the suspect spit on him. The suspect had left the area by the time RCMP arrived and though officers patrolled the area, they didn’t locate the suspect.

“Two huge scoops of coal in this guy’s stocking this year,” noted the press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-44208.

Alberni Valley News

