Unplowed, icy roads disrupt garbage collection in Penticton

Trucks couldn't get to several unplowed roads on Thursday

Due to unplowed and icy road conditions, waste collection was missed on several streets around Penticton.

Here are the following areas that were too icy for pick up that have been announced so far:

McCauley Place

Miller Place

Gwyer Street

Waste Collections Canada will return the following week for collection.

Roads in higher elevations received more than five cm of snow this morning. More snow is expected to fall throughout the day.

