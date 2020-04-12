Unoccupied house catches on fire in Surrey

Crews are reportedly on scene of a structure fire in Surrey Sunday afternoon. (@FEEZYDoesIT Twitter image)

City of Surrey fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in the city this afternoon.

Big fire around North Delta Surrey border. This is looking East on 80th Ave. pic.twitter.com/Mg3RuM85oB — Kyle Bryan (@KyleBryan) April 12, 2020

According to a Surrey RCMP news release, the house fire started at approximately 11:30 a.m. on the 7900-block of 126A Avenue.

Nobody is injured and two adjacent homes were evacuated, the release notes.

“However 80th Avenue will remain closed between 125th Street and 128th Street for undetermined amount of time,” the release notes. “The home that caught fire was under construction and was unoccupied at the time. The immediate 2 neighbouring houses affected by the fire will remain evacuated for the time being,” the release says.

“Once all the fire is extinguished, Surrey RCMP investigators will work with Surrey Fire Department to determine a cause.”

Peace Arch News