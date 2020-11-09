Unnamed individual perishes in vehicle fire near Hazeltons

Police are not treating the death as suspicious: RCMP spokesperson

New Hazelton RCMP are investigating a sudden death at a gas station near the junction of Highways 16 and 37.

According to police, they were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in at approximately 7 a.m. on Nov. 7.

“Sadly, the single occupant of the tractor trailer unit was found deceased inside the semi,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, an RCMP north division spokesperson in an email to The Interior News.

Investigators do not believe foul play was involved.

There is no evidence to suggest that this fire is suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP are not releasing the name of the victim or any other details at this time.

