University of Victoria students impacted by off-campus COVID-19 exposure

UVic has not specified where the exposure occurred

A number of University of Victoria students have been impacted by an off-campus COVID-19 exposure, the university announced Wednesday evening.

The university did not specify how or where the exposure occurred, but assured that the impacted students have voluntarily entered self-isolation and are being supported by the university. They are all enrolled in online classes.

UVic also said Island Health has already identified all those needing to self-isolate and that there is no evidence of on-campus transmission at this time.

“This situation serves as a strong reminder to everyone at UVic about the importance of strictly abiding by the orders and guidelines of the public health officer,” the university said in its statement.

Contact tracing is ongoing and COVID-19 tests are being administered to any student in self-isolation who shows symptoms.

