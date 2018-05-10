University of the Fraser Valley gets $100k for tech programs

Among nine schools to receive funding for programs in the 'booming tech industry'

Darren McDonald photoGraphic design students at the University of the Fraser Valley.

The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is among nine post-secondary schools in B.C. to receive funding for more seats that focus on the booming tech industry.

Specifically, the provincial government announced last week UFV would receive $100,000 to plan for 40 additional spaces in various tech-related credential programs, including: applied bioinformatics, coding, digital fabrication, graphic and digital design, and media arts.

The program expansion will be supported with annual funding of $400,000, once fully up and running in 2020-21, according to a Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training press release.

“There hasn’t been any significant investment in tech programming for more than a decade,” Minister Melanie Mark said. “As part of our new tech-expansion plan, we’re adding hundreds of tech seats in niche programs at public post-secondary institutions throughout the province. Opening the doors to more tech opportunities in B.C. means good-paying jobs for people in an innovative, sustainable and 21st-century industry.”

The UFV money is part of an initial $900,000 to kick-start planning, development and implementation of 370 additional tech seats at nine public post-secondary institutions.

These niche programs are relatively short in length, and generally involve more focused or specialized training.

The rollout of the additional 370 seats is expected to start in 2019-20, with full roll out in 2020-21.

New seats have been added to a range of programs. These include engineering certificates at Vancouver Island University, certificates in web application development at Selkirk College and master of design in interaction design degrees at Emily Carr University of Art and Design.

In partnership with its Crown agency, the BC Innovation Council, the B.C. government is hosting the province’s third #BCTECH Summit, May 14 to 16 in Vancouver. It is the largest technology conference in Western Canada, showcasing cutting-edge innovation and the latest tech solutions.

The summit will provide networking, investment and career opportunities in B.C.’s thriving tech sector. To register or learn more visit bctechsummit.ca.

